Letter, 8/5: LES can lead on decarbonization

Decarbonization is a goal that utilities, cities and states across the country have come to terms with pursuing. Simply announcing this goal helps people understand that their power providers are starting to address the crisis being exploited for profit. LES has a unique opportunity to lead Nebraska utilities to aggressively start the transition to renewable assets by setting a bold decarbonization goal.

As a public power state, Lincoln citizens are the stakeholders and owners of LES and have the right to demand a proactive utility. LES choosing to pause their decarbonization process has spoken louder than any board hearing.

However, LES must think bolder in mitigation of this crisis. Rather than setting a decarbonization goal, LES should announce a goal to lead utilities in the state on climate action by transitioning to 100% renewable electricity. The utility must take conscious efforts to push their limits and transition their “balanced portfolio” to 100% renewable electricity as quickly as possible to fight the climate crisis.