Letter, 8/4: Young spreading coronavirus
Letter, 8/4: Young spreading coronavirus

Irma Neptune shops while wearing a mask at A Street Market on Tuesday. As of Monday, a health measure from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department requires people to wear a face covering indoors with some exceptions, including for children under age 5.

After reading “One bar to another bar to another bar" (July 29), I was disappointed but not surprised about the content. Tracers have tracked recent COVID-19 virus cases to nightlife and parties.

More than half -- 53% -- in the past three weeks have been in 21- through 29-year-olds, though they make up only 18.5% of the population. They’ve told public health contact tracers that they were often out with others at parties or bars or other events.

I just don’t understand the mindset of these young people. It’s not like they don’t know what’s going on in the world with this virus. Many of us are feeling the isolation from family and friends. (I haven’t seen my best friend in five months.)

I’d love to go out to eat, go to church, get together with my friends. I’d like to be able to go to or watch sports on TV this fall, but the reality is that these things can not happen until everyone does their part in trying to stop the spread.

Sandra King, Lincoln

