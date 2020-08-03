Letter, 8/4: Now is time for Native history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To Mutual of Omaha, Rachel Dowd and all concerned about the usage of Native American images, I propose this Red Road "trip of enlightenment." Besides, Gov. Pete Ricketts recently encouraged all Nebraskans to "get outdoors to state parks and other tourist attractions.”

First, visit our State Capitol. Next, read “I am a Man” by Joe Starita. Then visit the Tower of Four Winds at Blair, depicting Black Elk’s message of peace and unity for all people.

Motor then to Bancroft to absorb the lives of the John G. Neihardt and Dr. Susan LeFlesche Picotte captured in exhibits. Sunday is the 55th annual Neihardt Day Celebration.

Now drive to Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota. In the 1930s, Luther Standing Bear exclaimed that, "My chiefs and I would like the white man to know that the red man has great heroes, too.” He found a Polish fella, Korczak Ziolkowski, who undertook the stunning task and without government funds.

Around the corner is Black Elk Peak. Read "Black Elk Speaks" to understand rain in the midst of a severe drought and why 1 million copies have been printed.