Letter, 8/4: Now is time for Native history

To Mutual of Omaha, Rachel Dowd and all concerned about the usage of Native American images, I propose this Red Road "trip of enlightenment." Besides, Gov. Pete Ricketts recently encouraged all Nebraskans to "get outdoors to state parks and other tourist attractions.”
First, visit our State Capitol. Next, read “I am a Man” by Joe Starita. Then visit the Tower of Four Winds at Blair, depicting Black Elk’s message of peace and unity for all people.
Motor then to Bancroft to absorb the lives of the John G. Neihardt and Dr. Susan LeFlesche Picotte captured in exhibits. Sunday is the 55th annual Neihardt Day Celebration.
Now drive to Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota. In the 1930s, Luther Standing Bear exclaimed that, "My chiefs and I would like the white man to know that the red man has great heroes, too.” He found a Polish fella, Korczak Ziolkowski, who undertook the stunning task and without government funds.
Around the corner is Black Elk Peak. Read "Black Elk Speaks" to understand rain in the midst of a severe drought and why 1 million copies have been printed.
Wrap up your trip in Rapid City imagining thousands of visitors, like myself, who attended until 1957 the "Duhamel Indian Pageant," a Black Elk-Alex Duhamel collaboration to educate whites about Lakota culture.
If we all walk the challenging Black Road but keep seeking the Red Road, the tree will indeed flower and bear fruits of peace and understanding.
Randy Lukasiewicz, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!