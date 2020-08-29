Letter, 8/30: Time to move post office

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's congressional delegation should lobby the Post Office and pass a federal law to move Lincoln's downtown post office and sell the land it currently sits on for private development.

The post office and sorting center was built downtown because that location had great rail access to send and receive mail. Today, that no longer happens; the mail is moved from that location via truck.

That land would be better utilized by Nebraskans as mixed use land for housing, hotels, restaurants and office space (an extension of the existing Haymarket).

The post office may or may not have an actual fiscal crisis, but either way, we should take advantage of this timing to get the service to consider selling the land for cash.

That location is prime real estate, and it would benefit Lincoln to give that land back to the residents of the city. If we wait much longer, anti-development proponents will claim it's a historic building. Let's move while we still have the chance.

Politicians are noted for not getting anything done other than renaming a post office. In contrast, this would be a clear win that every Nebraskan serving in Congress could boast about in their re-election campaigns.

Let's move the post office while we have the chance.

Steve Scharf, Lincoln

