Letter, 8/30: Susan B. Anthony was pro-life
Election Susan B Anthony Grave

People gather at the grave of women's suffragist leader Susan B. Anthony in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Rochester, NY, Monday.

 Mark Andersen

I applaud the Lincoln Journal Star for calling attention to “A Century of Women’s Suffrage” in its Aug. 19 edition.

While the article points out an interesting connection between the women’s movement and abolition, it does not mention that, on Aug. 18, the centennial of the women’s suffrage amendment, President Trump granted Susan B. Anthony posthumously a full presidential pardon for her arrest after illegally voting in the 1872 election and receiving a $100 fine. The president deserves recognition for doing what his predecessors over many administrations had failed to do: righting the wrong done against Susan B. Anthony.

Another important fact not mentioned in the article is that, unlike most of today’s feminist leaders, Susan B. Anthony was opposed to abortion. In her magazine “Revolution” there appeared an article entitled “Marriage and Maternity,” in which the following passage is found:

"Guilty? Yes, no matter what the motive, love of ease, or a desire to save from suffering the unborn innocent, the woman is awfully guilty who commits the deed. It will burden her conscience in life, it will burden her soul in death; but oh! thrice guilty is he who, for selfish gratification ... drove her to the desperation which impelled her to the crime."

Would that today’s women’s movement could embrace the entire message of its most visible leader and promote a culture of life, where the rights of all women, born and unborn, are protected.

Margaret Wall, Lincoln

