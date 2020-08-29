Letter, 8/30: Post office needs advocates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump and his minions are planning ahead. They are trying to eviscerate the United States Post Office in order to dispute the results of the presidential election in November.

I know, they have backed off, saying they will wait until after the election to implement the changes. But, are they willing to rectify the damage already done? And do it in time for USPS to be fully functional before November?

I have a question for Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and the two other congressmen who represent Nebraskans: What have you done or are you doing to speak out and to act to preserve the viability and effectiveness of the U S Post Office? Your silence is deafening.

Please tell us specifically when and where you have spoken out, made contact with federal officials to express concern, joined with other members of Congress to take action as an coequal branch of government or considered court action to prevent this disaster.

In order to have trust in you, our elected representatives, I need to know that you are willing to speak up and to act against such outrageous displays of tyranny.

Nancy Bare, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0