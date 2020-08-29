Letter, 8/30: No reason to attack China

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s campaign recently unveiled an advertisement stating that his opponent, State Sen. Kate Bolz, took a trip sponsored by the Chinese Communist party. He said Bolz came back and said we could learn some things from them. Maybe we could.

But, why stir hatred between the U.S. and China? I have been to China five times between 2005 and 2019. Their government is different than ours, but the people are like us.

I have led three Chinese Ph.D. students, two with stipends paid by China for four years. I paid for one more year for them and full costs for another. They were great students. Two are back in China, and one works for the University of Nebraska to help teach 50 Chinese students per year who are sponsored by the government of China to earn four-year degrees. The students are equivalent to U.S. students and China pays costs.

Why does Fortenberry follow our belligerent President Trump in suggesting everything about COVID-19 and our poor economics is the fault of China? Don’t we need to question their leadership? Who is responsible for more than 5.3 million COVID-19 cases and 169,000 deaths in the U.S.? China reports fewer than 90,000 infected and 5,000 deaths.