Letter, 8/30: Masks not behind downturn

We have experienced four weeks of declining daily new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County following weeks of climbing numbers. A visual inspection of the rolling seven-day average shows a peak of daily new cases on July 22, and the rate of increase slowed in the week prior to that.

I also used a second, more scientific method and fit a bell-shaped curve to the data. It resulted in a peak on July 21. This is also in-line with declining hospitalizations since July 31.

This reversal in daily new cases cannot be explained by the universal mask mandate, which went into effect on July 20, because of the delay between the day when a person becomes infected and the day when a positive test result is obtained. A good estimate for this delay would be a combined eight to 10 days, which means effects of the mask mandate would not show up until July 28 to July 30.

The data after that do not support any conclusion with regards to the mask mandate because no discernible change in the rate of decline can be observed. You may have read information to the contrary. It is not true, and I have no idea why officials are making these erroneous statements.

Perhaps results of contract tracing could clear up some of the uncertainty, but that data is not made readily available.

Martin Liphardt, Lincoln