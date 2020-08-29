Letter, 8/30: GOP attacks on Bolz misguided

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Disagree as I may, I have always respected Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, but his recent red-baiting, Willie Horton-style television ads against state Sen. Kate Bolz test that sentiment sorely (and suggest desperation).

In lurid reds and yellows, hammers and sickles a-blazin’, we are informed that Senator Bolz met with Chinese officials “... bankrolled by groups with ties to the Communist party ...” (which probably describes just about every mid-level and up government and business official in China).

Presumably it has not escaped Fortenberry that President Trump has invited General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping -- yes, the Head Commie himself – to the White House no less!

George Will is right: with the current sycophantic Republican cabal, “... there is no such thing as rock bottom.”

Henry Eugene Brass, Lincoln

