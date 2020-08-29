Letter, 8/30: COVID response is un-American

Another thousand Americans die from COVID-19. Millions of fellow Americans are still without work, and many are now facing eviction from their homes. And Trump, larding the lean earth, waddling from tee to tee, is playing golf.
The current pandemic death toll is upwards of 170,000 dead Americans, and Trump stated the other day, “Is what it is.”
No, it’s not. It isn’t what it is; it’s what his incompetence, inaction, malfeasance and depraved indifference have caused it to be.
And it’s also what nearly every member of the Republican congressional caucus, through their craven inaction, malfeasance and depraved indifference, have caused it to be.
Those disgraceful members of congress and Trump, repeating previous government shutdowns, are now engaged, by omission, in a genocide against the people they’re supposed to be representing, those whose work they’re supposed to be doing.
Is this betrayal of the American people and the ideals upon which our democratic republic was founded an un-American activity?
Of course it is, and the very political party that coined the phrase, “un-American activity,” is now guilty of such behavior in the most indecent and inhumane way, using Trump’s initial, incompetent response to the pandemic to further its aims.
The time has come to establish two national policies — nationwide quick-response virus-testing to make testing clinically meaningful, and mask-wearing by everyone whenever in public. Also, when up for reelection and removed from office by voters, Trump and down-ballot Republicans need to be arrested — the charge against all, crimes against humanity.
Dianne Ferguson, Lincoln
