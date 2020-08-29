Letter, 8/30: COVID response is un-American

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another thousand Americans die from COVID-19. Millions of fellow Americans are still without work, and many are now facing eviction from their homes. And Trump, larding the lean earth, waddling from tee to tee, is playing golf.

The current pandemic death toll is upwards of 170,000 dead Americans, and Trump stated the other day, “Is what it is.”

No, it’s not. It isn’t what it is; it’s what his incompetence, inaction, malfeasance and depraved indifference have caused it to be.

And it’s also what nearly every member of the Republican congressional caucus, through their craven inaction, malfeasance and depraved indifference, have caused it to be.

Those disgraceful members of congress and Trump, repeating previous government shutdowns, are now engaged, by omission, in a genocide against the people they’re supposed to be representing, those whose work they’re supposed to be doing.

Is this betrayal of the American people and the ideals upon which our democratic republic was founded an un-American activity?