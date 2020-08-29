 Skip to main content
Letter, 8/30: Coronavirus is 'election infection'
Protest, 6.2

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (center) sits with the protesters at the County-City Building last month. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo

As each month passes, the news media and people in general remain focused on one thing: the coronavirus. Have all the other causes of death been eradicated? Is there no more cancer? Coronavirus has taken its toll on our economy, it’s brought huge changes to our education system and even shut our churches down for months.

Isn’t it interesting that when a large group of people get together at a beach or a rally, we immediately have new cases? But not one word of any cases coming from weeks of rioting in some of our largest cities. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird seemed more interested in joining a group of protesters here in Lincoln than worrying about businesses harmed during the protests.

It is projected that we could have 300,000 deaths from coronavirus, which is roughly 0.09% or our population of 330 million. We have 606,000 deaths from cancer each year or 0.18%. Let’s get real and admit that there are deaths from all kinds of things, and we can’t stop living our lives freely for the fear of dying. People have given up months of their lives for something that might critically affect a small fraction of the population.

I believe people should wear a mask if they have an underlying condition, but do not mandate that all healthy people wear masks. Every city that is in chaos has either a Democrat mayor or is in a state with a democrat governor. Let's get back to being the citizenry of Lincoln, not constituents of a socialistic mayor who like restrictions over freedoms.

I would rather die than lose my freedom. Let’s call this virus what it is: The election infection.

Gary Reinke, Lincoln

