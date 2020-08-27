Letter, 8/28: Teachers haven't given up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I've heard from some in the community that it seems like teachers are giving up on our students.

I got to thinking about all the ways, my fellow teachers and I have "given up" on our students the past few weeks.

Teachers have worked tirelessly to make sure their classrooms are ready. Early mornings. Nights. Weekends. Putting supplies away. Rearranging furniture. Making sure the room still looks inviting and comfortable. That's not giving up.

Teachers have stepped out of their comfort zones and have learned new technology. Technology that will benefit in-class and remote learners. That's not giving up.

Teachers have made sure their kids have needed supplies. Not batting an eye, when these supplies come out of their own pocket. That's not giving up.

Teachers have revamped entire quarters work of curriculum, making sure all students are able to complete activities. That's not giving up.

Teachers have put their own fears aside, masked up, so excited to see their kids. Greeting them. Laughing with them. Helping them. That's not giving up.

Entire buildings are working to keep students and staff safe, doing anything that is asked. That's not giving up.