 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 8/28: First Amendment deserves care
View Comments

Letter, 8/28: First Amendment deserves care

{{featured_button_text}}
Making the paper

Eric Faust (right) rolls plates onto a cylinder onto a printing unit on the press at the Journal Star.

 JENNA VONHOFE/Lincoln Journal Star

I am most concerned that President Trump and seemingly many Americans fail to understand the importance of a free press. Our founding fathers guaranteed the right to a free press in the First Amendment to the Constitution.

A free press is a necessary check and balance on government. President Trump has devalued, called into question and even endangered our journalists. You may not agree with any given journalist, but we must value and respect their important work.

Without them, our democracy will fail.

Shame on the current president for failing to uphold his oath to support and protect the Constitution of these United States.

Elizabeth Hughes, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News