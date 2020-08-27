Letter, 8/28: First Amendment deserves care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am most concerned that President Trump and seemingly many Americans fail to understand the importance of a free press. Our founding fathers guaranteed the right to a free press in the First Amendment to the Constitution.

A free press is a necessary check and balance on government. President Trump has devalued, called into question and even endangered our journalists. You may not agree with any given journalist, but we must value and respect their important work.

Without them, our democracy will fail.

Shame on the current president for failing to uphold his oath to support and protect the Constitution of these United States.

Elizabeth Hughes, Lincoln

