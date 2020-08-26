Letter, 8/27: What kind of patriotism for us?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Almost 200 years ago, at the outset of the modern nationalistic era, the German poet Heinrich Heine drew a distinction between two sorts of collective sentiment. He wrote: “We (Germans) were ordered to be patriots and we became patriots, for we do everything our rulers order us to do.”

The French, he continued, were also patriots but a “Frenchman’s patriotism means that his heart ... stretches and expands so that his love no longer embraces merely his closest relative, but all of France (and) the whole of the civilized world.” By contrast, “a German’s patriotism means that his heart contracts, and shrinks like leather in the cold, and a German then hates everything foreign ...”

These two kinds of patriotism, however exaggerated they may be, speak directly to the present situation in the United States. Are we to choose the Germanic turn and shrink like cold leather into a defensive provincialism? Or, are we to choose Heine’s idealized French version that stretches love beyond the United States to include “the whole of the civilized world?”

Benjamin G. Rader, Lincoln