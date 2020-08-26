Letter, 8/27: College off to a rocky start

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Only two days on campus, and I am terrified. The number of things I have seen wrong in a span of 48 hours shows that an outbreak is waiting to happen. I have seen numerous students not wear masks at all or wear them incorrectly by not covering their noses. This is not something to brush off. People’s lives are at risk.

I am livid at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for not mandating a test in order to come back to campus. Students had no clue if anyone had COVID-19 prior to coming to campus. It is clear that UNL chose the cheaper option: risking their students’ lives. As an out-of-state student, I have high expectations to ensure the safety of all students. Sadly, rules and guidelines cannot stop a virus.

I am even more upset at my peers. Who in their right mind would willingly go to a party of more than 50 people during a pandemic? It is not hard to wear a mask to protect others. I do not want to see any more people die. I guess Nebraska really is not for everyone.

In order to ensure the safety of everyone, UNL needs to go fully remote. I know, it sucks, but the first 48 hours showed that people cannot follow simple guidelines to protect others.

Kyle Hauder, Lincoln