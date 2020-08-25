Letter, 8/26: Counselors better than SROs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent report on school resource officers in LPS came out, and it's concerning. The 2018 increase in SROs at LPS was sparked by school shootings. But who is safer with SROs?

The report shows kids of color are not safer but more likely to be criminalized. This is similar to national data and the same for students with disabilities. Kids have experiences where police hurt them and their families, or they see it on the news. Police actually traumatize kids and make it harder to learn.

Police do not need to be employed by schools. Given research on their marginal effectiveness, why is LPS still employing police? About 1,300 petitioners and 30 speakers at the board meeting have complained about the trauma and targeting of people of color.

Good school administrators make data-driven decisions. What data informs spending tax dollars on SROs?

LPS finds money for SROs when what we really need is more funding for educators and student support. Studies analyzed by the CDC show social workers and licensed mental health counselors address the conditions that lead students to violence.