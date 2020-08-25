Letter, 8/26: An alternative to Trump, Biden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Listening to Joe Biden answer pre-submitted, and pre-approved, questions from a sympathetic and fawning press, one is reminded of nothing so much as the movie “Weekend at Bernie’s.”

If Biden manages to do his little dementia shuffle all the way to the White House, most of the credit will have to be given to that great institution the founders called the “people’s watchdog," our ever-vigilant mainstream media press.

Want an intelligent and eloquent president for a change? One with character and integrity? One who can answer tough questions off the cuff? One that no one could ever call establishment? One who takes the Constitution and your rights seriously?

Take a look at Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian candidate. As a bonus, she has never committed sexual assault or defended racial segregation.

Dave Kendle, Lincoln

