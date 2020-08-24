Letter, 8/25: Fortenberry a good listener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our Congressman, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, has always been a good listener who brings intelligence and caring to his work on our behalf. I’ve seen Jeff at various events in our area, including numerous town hall gatherings.

A few things are clear: When you talk about an issue, he listens. When you ask him a question, he answers. When you ask for help with something, he finds a solution. I also appreciate that he regularly brings amazing speakers to our district so we can ask questions about important issues of the day.

It’s no surprise that Jeff has been here to help during COVID-19. Since the health crisis began, he has held numerous tele-town halls. He’s kept us up to date on all its aspects, explained about support for front-line health care workers and the help available for small business owners.

Our family of four voters are counting our blessings that we have a representative in Congress like Jeff Fortenberry. I urge everyone to vote to reelect him in November!

Mary Quintero, Lincoln

