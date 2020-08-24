Letter, 8/25: Climate bill deserves support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bruce Johnson’s informative Local View ("Helping ag help the world," Aug. 14) addresses the need for Congress to enact bipartisan legislation to combat climate change.

His article describes how Nebraska farmers and ranchers can help deliver climate solutions. The Growing Climate Solutions Act has been introduced in both houses of Congress, with a nearly even number of Republicans and Democrats, geographically distributed throughout the country, signing on as cosponsors.

We know extreme weather events affect all Nebraskans, especially farmers and ranchers. Agricultural producers deserve support while adapting to the changing climate. Unfortunately, today there are roadblocks that prevent farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners from earning income by using climate-smart agriculture and forestry practices.

This bill will alleviate those roadblocks. When the legislation is implemented, additional farmers and ranchers will become part of the solution to climate change, while benefiting economically. That is why the bill is backed by both agricultural and environmental organizations.