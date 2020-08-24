Letter, 8/25: Climate bill deserves support

Bruce Johnson’s informative Local View ("Helping ag help the world," Aug. 14) addresses the need for Congress to enact bipartisan legislation to combat climate change.
His article describes how Nebraska farmers and ranchers can help deliver climate solutions. The Growing Climate Solutions Act has been introduced in both houses of Congress, with a nearly even number of Republicans and Democrats, geographically distributed throughout the country, signing on as cosponsors.
We know extreme weather events affect all Nebraskans, especially farmers and ranchers. Agricultural producers deserve support while adapting to the changing climate. Unfortunately, today there are roadblocks that prevent farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners from earning income by using climate-smart agriculture and forestry practices.
This bill will alleviate those roadblocks. When the legislation is implemented, additional farmers and ranchers will become part of the solution to climate change, while benefiting economically. That is why the bill is backed by both agricultural and environmental organizations.
I appreciate Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry cosponsoring the House version of the bill (HR 7393). Now it is time to let our Nebraska senators know their constituents endorse the Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2020 (S 3894). Please join me in contacting Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse to request they promote passage of this legislation in the Senate.
Marj Willeke, Lincoln
