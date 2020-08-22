Letter, 8/23: Wind turbine change costly

The Gage County Board of Supervisors will soon consider a proposed zoning text amendment that would increase setbacks from wind turbines to nonparticipating residences to one mile. This would be one of the largest such setbacks in the nation.
Its approval would effectively ban wind energy facilities in Gage County, including a proposed project between Adams and Pickrell, that would generate approximately $750,000 in new annual property tax revenue.
The decision to turn away wind development, and millions of dollars in tax revenue, comes as Gage County residents clamor for statewide property tax relief. Gage County residents already pay high property taxes, especially compared to their neighbors.
Gage County’s levy rate in 2019 was 1.7%, while Jefferson and Johnson counties’ rates average around 1.47%. Without additional tax revenue, Gage County’s levy rate will continue increase, as it experienced a loss of over $50 million in property value in 2019 and expects the same in 2020. Gage County also faces a $28 million federal judgment.
It is striking that Gage County simultaneously asks for property tax relief but refuses to help itself by fostering responsible development of a major property tax-paying industry. The Board of Supervisors would be wise to avoid actions that harm the county’s ability to reduce property tax burdens.
Gage County should give heavy weight to these considerations in balancing the considerations around this text amendment, which would signal to wind energy companies and other potential property tax-paying industries that they should look elsewhere.
Sen. John McCollister, Omaha
