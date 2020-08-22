Letter, 8/23: Wind turbine change costly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Gage County Board of Supervisors will soon consider a proposed zoning text amendment that would increase setbacks from wind turbines to nonparticipating residences to one mile. This would be one of the largest such setbacks in the nation.

Its approval would effectively ban wind energy facilities in Gage County, including a proposed project between Adams and Pickrell, that would generate approximately $750,000 in new annual property tax revenue.

The decision to turn away wind development, and millions of dollars in tax revenue, comes as Gage County residents clamor for statewide property tax relief. Gage County residents already pay high property taxes, especially compared to their neighbors.

Gage County’s levy rate in 2019 was 1.7%, while Jefferson and Johnson counties’ rates average around 1.47%. Without additional tax revenue, Gage County’s levy rate will continue increase, as it experienced a loss of over $50 million in property value in 2019 and expects the same in 2020. Gage County also faces a $28 million federal judgment.