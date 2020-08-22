 Skip to main content
Letter, 8/23: Trump dismantling postal service
Letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a U.S. Postal Service facility July 31 in McLean, Va. The success of the 2020 presidential election could come down heavily on the U.S. Postal Service.

This spring, President Trump replaced the previous postmaster general with a crony who donated large sums to his campaign, Louis DeJoy. Postmaster General DeJoy is now intentionally slowing down the mail delivery, cutting the budget, eliminating overtime, removing sorting machines, in some cities literally carting away mailboxes.

Trump has now admitted on Fox News what everyone suspected: He is damaging the U.S. Postal Service in order to reduce the opportunity of Americans to vote by mail during a pandemic.

One of America's most enduring institutions, begun in 1775 by Benjamin Franklin, is being destroyed by Donald Trump for the sole purpose of enhancing his re-election chances.

What is Rep. Jeff Fortenberry doing about it? Nothing. What is Rep. Don Bacon doing about it? Nothing. What is Sen. Deb Fischer doing about it? Nothing. What is Sen. Ben Sasse doing about it? Nothing? Well, maybe Senator Sasse will express some "concern."

American voters, what are we going to do about it?

Thomas P. Lynch, Lincoln

