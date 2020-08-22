Letter, 8/23: Time for new voice in Washington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I firmly believe It's time for a change in Washington.

For over a decade, Jeff Fortenberry has voted against his constituents' interests by repeatedly supporting bills that would privatize Social Security and increase prescription drugs' cost. It's time we send someone to Washington with Nebraska values, like Kate Bolz.

Kate grew up on her family's farm. She recently helped pass one of the most significant tax cuts in Nebraska's history. I hope you'll join me in supporting her in November.

Brad Brooks, Norfolk

