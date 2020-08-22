 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 8/23: Postal meddling has consequences
View Comments

Letter, 8/23: Postal meddling has consequences

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

Letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a U.S. Postal Service facility July 31 in McLean, Va. The success of the 2020 presidential election could come down heavily on the U.S. Postal Service.

 J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE, ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

Like many other disabled veterans, I get medication refills through the mail. I have never had to worry about it, until now. But a package I sent recently was delayed for several days, and many others around the country have had similar experiences.

One of the few things we could count on during this pandemic has been the mail. Now we can’t count on that. And the reason is obvious.

Given the timing of the appointment of the new postmaster general, his background and the actions he has already taken, only a fool would suspect anything other than blatant election interference, at the expense of millions of Americans, including disabled vets.

We don’t need anyone to “look into” the problem. We don’t need an “investigation” or a congressional “hearing” -- I understand that a hearing is scheduled in the House sometime in September.

Are you kidding me? September? A hearing?

No. This has to stop. Now.

Congress was more than willing to throw billions of our grandkids' dollars at other businesses during the pandemic and the economic downturn (now a recession). Give the post office what it needs. If you want to “look into,” or conduct a “hearing” later, after the pandemic, go right ahead -- whatever floats your boat.

But for now, the major and potentially life-threatening problems created in the post office by Congress and our president need to stop. Now.

Charles Thiessen, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News