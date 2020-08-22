Letter, 8/23: Postal meddling has consequences

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like many other disabled veterans, I get medication refills through the mail. I have never had to worry about it, until now. But a package I sent recently was delayed for several days, and many others around the country have had similar experiences.

One of the few things we could count on during this pandemic has been the mail. Now we can’t count on that. And the reason is obvious.

Given the timing of the appointment of the new postmaster general, his background and the actions he has already taken, only a fool would suspect anything other than blatant election interference, at the expense of millions of Americans, including disabled vets.

We don’t need anyone to “look into” the problem. We don’t need an “investigation” or a congressional “hearing” -- I understand that a hearing is scheduled in the House sometime in September.

Are you kidding me? September? A hearing?

No. This has to stop. Now.