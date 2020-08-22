 Skip to main content
Letter, 8/23: Obama left pandemic plan
President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference Wednesday in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

If Donald J. Trump had been president six years ago, some of you reading this letter, as well as the person who’s writing it, might now be ghosts, dead from Ebola.

But in those days, we had an administration with a national plan, based on science, to address a pandemic, and they put that plan into play and within a short time the dire threat of Ebola had evaporated.

That plan, which may have saved countless lives, was passed down to the current administration but discarded because it was part of the previous president’s legacy, and that previous president had made the grave mistake of making fun of Donald Trump at a dinner.

Our current president’s main agenda since then has been to obliterate everything that Barack Obama did while in office, regardless. And that word, regardless, perfectly characterizes this man who struts back and forth from the White House to his helicopter, giving a thumb’s-up to these terrible times.

Ted Kooser, Garland

