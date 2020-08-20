Letter, 8/23: Man buns, masks and more

Postal meddling has consequences
Like many other disabled veterans, I get medication refills through the mail. I have never had to worry about it, until now. But a package I sent recently was delayed for several days, and many others around the country have had similar experiences.
One of the few things we could count on during this pandemic has been the mail. Now we can’t count on that. And the reason is obvious.
Given the timing of the appointment of the new postmaster general, his background and the actions he has already taken, only a fool would suspect anything other than blatant election interference, at the expense of millions of Americans, including disabled vets.
We don’t need anyone to “look into” the problem. We don’t need an “investigation” or a congressional “hearing” — I understand that a hearing is scheduled in the House sometime in September.
Are you kidding me? September? A hearing?
No. This has to stop. Now.
Congress was more than willing to throw billions of our grandkids’ dollars at other businesses during the pandemic and the economic downturn (now a recession). Give the post office what it needs. If you want to “look into,” or conduct a “hearing” later, after the pandemic, go right ahead — whatever floats your boat.
But for now, the major and potentially life-threatening problems created in the post office by Congress and our president need to stop. Now.
Charles Thiessen, Lincoln
Fortenberry friend to outdoors
Conservation of natural wilderness is a hallowed American ideal tracing all the way back to the creation of our first national park, Yellowstone. Recently, the Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law by President Trump. We have Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to thank for his leadership in getting this bill to the president’s desk.
This bipartisan initiative — the greatest conservation effort seen in generations — will provide guaranteed funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund so that all Americans and future generations can continue to enjoy our parks, wildlife refuges, historic battlefields, national monuments and public lands.
Just as hikers look to their trail guides for examples of perseverance and dedication, park-goers from the banks of the Missouri to the highest peaks of Denali can look to Congressman Fortenberry for inspiration. Thanks to the critical pursuits of the congressman and the Great American Outdoors Act, our “purple mountains majesty” shall remain majestic, for generations to come.
Greg Osborn, Lincoln
Congress must safeguard jobs
Across the country, millions of Americans have found themselves out of work. Nebraska families are counting on Congress to defend our jobs in the face of the devastating virus.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry recently announced that Congress secured a delay in an order that would have led to the furlough of hundreds of workers in Lincoln. While the future of these workers is uncertain, I’m grateful that the congressman is working to protect these jobs. Families in our area are counting on these jobs for their next paycheck for their children and to put food on the table.
During these unprecedented times, Congress must continue to do everything it can to safeguard our jobs, institutions and communities.
Victoria Norgaard, Lincoln
Fortenberry aids small business
I’ve run my family’s small business in real estate for over 28 years. Our business has seen its fair share of challenges and mishaps, but no words can truly describe the perilous position the virus put us in.
As an independent contractor (professional corporation), I am thankful our business received a loan through Congress’s Paycheck Protection Program. Within three days of applying, we received the loan and were able to move forward with our goals of providing great service to our clients.
During this time, our day-to-day operations allowed us to complete numerous transactions. My deepest appreciation to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and every member of Congress in Washington who supported funding for this program.
Congressman Fortenberry has earned my vote. I encourage small business owners to support him in November. We need to reelect leaders in Congress who have proven they will support us in crisis.
Pat Ohmberger, Lincoln
Man buns, masks and more
I have questions.
1. Are “man buns” cool? Or am I just not cool enough to know?
My answer: Unless you’re Lin-Manuel Miranda or look exactly like him and know all the words to Hamilton, I’m saying, “not cool.”
2. Does anyone over the age of 7 look cute/cool with a backwards baseball cap on their head?
My answer: Not cool. Unless you’re Kendrick Lamar, DaBaby or Jay Z. (I had to look up rapper names.) On a 30- to 40-year-old “adult,” it comes off too close to an impending mid-life crisis with a slightly earthy taste, some fruitiness and a hint of dorky.
3. Are the folks who don’t use their turn signals or seat belts the same people that we see in the grocery store with their masks under their chin and going the wrong way (against the floor arrows)? Or is this just a coincidence?
4. Why do people hang their COVID-19 masks on their rearview mirror?
It looks like they’re driving back from a panty raid at a retirement home. Or is it just me?
5. I took a self-assessment Montreal Cognitive Assessment Test. I really did well on the “person, woman, man, camera, TV” portion. I aced it and got extra points. I looked it up on the World Wide Web and found out I am a “stable genius.” My wife has a breadth of experience and incontrovertible proof. She says that I am neither. Don’t tell her I sent this.
Jim Lauerman, Lincoln
Libraries, parks went above, beyond
The Lincoln City Libraries and Lincoln Parks Department deserve praise for instituting creative solutions to keep their services available to the public. Library workers made the effort to keep materials available, which so many of us appreciate, and recently added controlled and timed access to the libraries.
The swimming pool staff also developed ways the public could safely swim — fewer open pools, shorter swim sessions, family swims and water fitness classes.
It would have been easy to throw their hands up and remain closed, but they went above and beyond to support the citizens of Lincoln.
Carol Ochsner, Lincoln
