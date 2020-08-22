 Skip to main content
Letter, 8/23: Man buns, masks and more
Hozier In Concert - New York

Pop music star Hozier performs with a man bun at the Beacon Theater in March in New York.

 AP file photo

I have questions.

1.  Are “man buns” cool? Or am I just not cool enough to know?

My answer: Unless you’re Lin-Manuel Miranda or look exactly like him and know all the words to Hamilton, I’m saying, “not cool.”

2. Does anyone over the age of 7 look cute/cool with a backwards baseball cap on their head?

My answer: Not cool. Unless you're Kendrick Lamar, DaBaby or Jay Z. (I had to look up rapper names.) On a 30- to 40-year-old “adult,” it comes off too close to an impending mid-life crisis with a slightly earthy taste, some fruitiness and a hint of dorky.

3. Are the folks who don’t use their turn signals or seat belts the same people that we see in the grocery store with their masks under their chin and going the wrong way (against the floor arrows)? Or is this just a coincidence?

4. Why do people hang their COVID-19 masks on their rearview mirror?

It looks like they're driving back from a panty raid at a retirement home. Or is it just me?

5. I took a self-assessment Montreal Cognitive Assessment Test. I really did well on the “person, woman, man, camera, TV” portion. I aced it and got extra points. I looked it up on the World Wide Web and found out I am a “stable genius.” My wife has a breadth of experience and incontrovertible proof. She says that I am neither. Don’t tell her I sent this.

Jim Lauerman, Lincoln

