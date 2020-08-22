Letter, 8/23: Man buns, masks and more

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have questions.

1. Are “man buns” cool? Or am I just not cool enough to know?

My answer: Unless you’re Lin-Manuel Miranda or look exactly like him and know all the words to Hamilton, I’m saying, “not cool.”

2. Does anyone over the age of 7 look cute/cool with a backwards baseball cap on their head?

My answer: Not cool. Unless you're Kendrick Lamar, DaBaby or Jay Z. (I had to look up rapper names.) On a 30- to 40-year-old “adult,” it comes off too close to an impending mid-life crisis with a slightly earthy taste, some fruitiness and a hint of dorky.

3. Are the folks who don’t use their turn signals or seat belts the same people that we see in the grocery store with their masks under their chin and going the wrong way (against the floor arrows)? Or is this just a coincidence?

4. Why do people hang their COVID-19 masks on their rearview mirror?

It looks like they're driving back from a panty raid at a retirement home. Or is it just me?