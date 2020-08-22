Letter, 8/23: Lincoln, we can do better

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community unity is not reliant on ideological harmony. In fact, without competing ideals based on unique experiences, a community cannot be rich with culture. What community is truly reliant on is civility and compassion.

Put simply, we don't need to agree; we don't need to agree to disagree; we need listen to and understand the experiences that lead to other's opinions and acknowledge that, from their perspective, they have reasonable basis for holding those opinions.

Perhaps the most formative experience behind my opinions was a David Brooks (conservative columnist for The New York Times) lecture hosted by the E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues. To summarize: Because our actions and beliefs are directly the result of formative experiences we often had no say in experiencing, we should acknowledge all perspectives as valid.

This does not mean we are all correct. It simply means we should seek out common ground through experiences, not by force-feeding each other comments that only serve to reinforce our own beliefs.