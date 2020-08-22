Letter, 8/23: Libraries, parks went above, beyond

The Lincoln City Libraries and Lincoln Parks Department deserve praise for instituting creative solutions to keep their services available to the public. Library workers made the effort to keep materials available, which so many of us appreciate, and recently added controlled and timed access to the libraries.
The swimming pool staff also developed ways the public could safely swim -- fewer open pools, shorter swim sessions, family swims and water fitness classes.
It would have been easy to throw their hands up and remain closed, but they went above and beyond to support the citizens of Lincoln.
Carol Ochsner, Lincoln
