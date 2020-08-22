Letter, 8/23: Improving life for meatpackers

Rogelio Munoz Calderon, a 27-year employee of Tyson Foods, died at 53 from complications of coronavirus, leaving behind 5 children, according to one news article.
Quoting from a piece in Forbes, "over 10,000 Tyson Foods meat processing employees have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began."
In a civilized world, no one (usually a minority) should be made to feel the only employment they can get is employment the majority of people (usually the privileged) wouldn't even consider doing (slaughterhouse work).
Before one resorts to the defense of "This is the way it has been for a long time" or 'Somebody has to do it," remember that the world is always changing.
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, sometimes the good consequences from change can embrace animals (domestic and wild), the environment (land, air and water) and what most people could agree to focus on, -- the quality and health of human life.
So while you can fight for meat processing plant workers to have improved safety procedures in response to COVID-19, also consider being an instrument to create a world where this kind of work will not be labeled one of the most dangerous jobs or a job with increased amounts of PTSD, lending to substance abuse and domestic violence, according to a Yale Global Health Review and the Guardian News and Media.
You can do this by transitioning away from animal proteins and replacing with plant-based proteins. Even Tyson CEO Tom Hayes noted, "Plant-based protein is growing almost, at this point, a little faster than animal-based, so I think the migration may continue in that direction."
Robert Rieck Jr., Lincoln
