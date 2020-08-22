Letter, 8/23: Improving life for meatpackers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rogelio Munoz Calderon, a 27-year employee of Tyson Foods, died at 53 from complications of coronavirus, leaving behind 5 children, according to one news article.

Quoting from a piece in Forbes, "over 10,000 Tyson Foods meat processing employees have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began."

In a civilized world, no one (usually a minority) should be made to feel the only employment they can get is employment the majority of people (usually the privileged) wouldn't even consider doing (slaughterhouse work).

Before one resorts to the defense of "This is the way it has been for a long time" or 'Somebody has to do it," remember that the world is always changing.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, sometimes the good consequences from change can embrace animals (domestic and wild), the environment (land, air and water) and what most people could agree to focus on, -- the quality and health of human life.