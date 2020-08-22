Letter, 8/23: Fortenberry friend to outdoors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Conservation of natural wilderness is a hallowed American ideal tracing all the way back to the creation of our first national park, Yellowstone. Recently, the Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law by President Trump. We have Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to thank for his leadership in getting this bill to the president's desk.

This bipartisan initiative -- the greatest conservation effort seen in generations -- will provide guaranteed funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund so that all Americans and future generations can continue to enjoy our parks, wildlife refuges, historic battlefields, national monuments and public lands.

Just as hikers look to their trail guides for examples of perseverance and dedication, park-goers from the banks of the Missouri to the highest peaks of Denali can look to Congressman Fortenberry for inspiration. Thanks to the critical pursuits of the congressman and the Great American Outdoors Act, our “purple mountains majesty” shall remain majestic, for generations to come.

Greg Osborn, Lincoln

