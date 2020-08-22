Letter, 8/23: Fortenberry aids small business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve run my family’s small business in real estate for over 28 years. Our business has seen its fair share of challenges and mishaps, but no words can truly describe the perilous position the virus put us in.

As an independent contractor (professional corporation), I am thankful our business received a loan through Congress’s Paycheck Protection Program. Within three days of applying, we received the loan and were able to move forward with our goals of providing great service to our clients.

During this time, our day-to-day operations allowed us to complete numerous transactions. My deepest appreciation to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and every member of Congress in Washington who supported funding for this program.

Congressman Fortenberry has earned my vote. I encourage small business owners to support him in November. We need to reelect leaders in Congress who have proven they will support us in crisis.

Pat Ohmberger, Lincoln