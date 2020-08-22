Letter, 8/23: Delegation can't remain silent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our Republican Nebraska congressional delegation has been largely silent about Republican President Donald Trump's actions to strangle the U.S. Post Office's ability to handle the mail in a timely manner ... so that he can stymie voters' ability to cast votes by mail during the current pandemic.

Trump and his political appointee are overseeing the postal service layoff of thousands of postal workers and pulling from service 671 machines for high-speed mail sorting across the county.

This is an outrageous effort to disfranchise millions of voters. Nebraska has long used vote by mail. Our election officials, predominantly Republican in our state, have done a great job handling the elections, safeguarding the ballots and running fair elections.

Why aren't our congressional representatives speaking out to save the postal system and ensure Nebraskans' mail-in ballots are delivered and counted?

Scott Sidwell, Lincoln

