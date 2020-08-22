 Skip to main content
Letter, 8/23: Delegation can't remain silent
Letter, 8/23: Delegation can't remain silent

Photo 1

Letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a U.S. Postal Service facility July 31 in McLean, Va. The success of the 2020 presidential election could come down heavily on the U.S. Postal Service.

 J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE, ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

Our Republican Nebraska congressional delegation has been largely silent about Republican President Donald Trump's actions to strangle the U.S. Post Office's ability to handle the mail in a timely manner ... so that he can stymie voters' ability to cast votes by mail during the current pandemic.

Trump and his political appointee are overseeing the postal service layoff of  thousands of postal workers and pulling from service 671 machines for high-speed mail sorting across the county.

This is an outrageous effort to disfranchise millions of voters. Nebraska has long used vote by mail. Our election officials, predominantly Republican in our state, have done a great job handling the elections, safeguarding the ballots and running fair elections.

Why aren't our congressional representatives speaking out to save the postal system and ensure Nebraskans' mail-in ballots are delivered and counted?

Scott Sidwell, Lincoln

