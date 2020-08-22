Letter, 8/23: Congress must safeguard jobs

Across the country, millions of Americans have found themselves out of work. Nebraska families are counting on Congress to defend our jobs in the face of the devastating virus.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry recently announced that Congress secured a delay in an order that would have led to the furlough of hundreds of workers in Lincoln. While the future of these workers is uncertain, I’m grateful that the congressman is working to protect these jobs. Families in our area are counting on these jobs for their next paycheck for their children and to put food on the table.