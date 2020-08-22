Letter, 8/23: Bill not something to be proud of

In a last minute Hail Mary, the Nebraska Legislature passed LB1107, a 120-page bill brought forward in the waning days of the legislative session.
That bill brought together three things, one of which was a $300 million "pledge" to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for a project, providing UNMC can come up with a lot of other private and federal dollars.
I have asked around and nobody seems to know what a "pledge" of $300 million means. What I think it means is if, in the future, some other Legislature passes a bill, then UNMC will get the $300 million.
This UNMC ask was amended to LB1107 from another bill. Since the University of Nebraska didn't seem to get much from LB1107, then why was this "pledge" a reason to pass the overall bill?
I was confused, but then I realized that the Omaha Chamber of Commerce loved LB 1107 because of its tax incentives for big business, and that UNO and UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold was a board member of the Omaha Chamber.
The confusing and expensive LB1107 was not something the Legislature should be proud of passing.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!