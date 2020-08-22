Letter, 8/23: Bill not something to be proud of

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a last minute Hail Mary, the Nebraska Legislature passed LB1107, a 120-page bill brought forward in the waning days of the legislative session.

That bill brought together three things, one of which was a $300 million "pledge" to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for a project, providing UNMC can come up with a lot of other private and federal dollars.

I have asked around and nobody seems to know what a "pledge" of $300 million means. What I think it means is if, in the future, some other Legislature passes a bill, then UNMC will get the $300 million.

This UNMC ask was amended to LB1107 from another bill. Since the University of Nebraska didn't seem to get much from LB1107, then why was this "pledge" a reason to pass the overall bill?

I was confused, but then I realized that the Omaha Chamber of Commerce loved LB 1107 because of its tax incentives for big business, and that UNO and UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold was a board member of the Omaha Chamber.

The confusing and expensive LB1107 was not something the Legislature should be proud of passing.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

