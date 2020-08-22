Letter, 8/23: Bad choices, dim future

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If there ever were a no-win election scenario, this is it. Like a vote off a reality show, we get to vote against, rather than for, anyone.

Each side is presenting the now common argument "If you do not vote for 'us' it is the end of the country as we know it," to their base. Both sides in this circus are just pitiful examples of modern pandering politics. And the media, as usual, are pandering to its base as well, modifying the "news" to fit the situation. I am on the edge: Vote and be held to blame by the "other" side, or ignore and carry on with my day to day.

Many of my friends are thinking the same. Why bother? We lose either way. Back to the lesser of the two evils presented. If I do vote, it will be against Joe Biden, an unknown evil -- too much idiocy and flip flop, in my opinion, as compared to the known evil in office now. Economic concerns from my wallet will determine.

Our cities burn, and we are told "peaceful demonstrations." Murder rates rise, but defund the police. Free stuff is free, ignoring the taxes (other people's money) to pay for that entitled free stuff. I feel sorry for my grandkids, as they are the ones that will pay for this current fiasco, when we leave them the mess to clean up.

John Stanley, Ceresco

