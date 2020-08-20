Letter, 8/21: Mail vote is way to go

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During this election cycle, our major risk of fake news comes from the impeached president. He threatens an election delay, not changed in 240 years.

Why should we change now for political convenience? Without evidence, the president claims risks of mail voting fraud, when seven states regularly vote by mail with a reported error rate of 0.0007%.

Rather than the president, Senate majority leader and inexperienced postmaster general colluding to strangle the U.S. Postal Service to sabotage mail voting, they should be adding funding immediately enable vote by mail. The president must know that included in successful vote-by-mail states is Nebraska, led by Gov. Pete “Masks Optional” Ricketts.

The president forgets he does not own the United States. He is only a temporary public servant, one of more than 300 million shareholder-citizens. His responsibility is to ensure that voting is convenient, safe and expeditious.

Actions to restrict voting are an obstruction to the constitutional rights of citizens of our democracy. If not illegal, obstructive measures are patently unethical, adding to the accumulated disqualifying actions by President Trump.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0