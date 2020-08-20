 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 8/21: Mail vote is way to go
View Comments

Letter, 8/21: Mail vote is way to go

{{featured_button_text}}
Special Election Ballots, 02/10/2014

Nearly 50,000 ballots already returned on the Lincoln Public Schools' $153 million bond request were counted and filed Monday at the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's office. The state's largest-ever mail-in bond issue passed 67 to 33 percent.

 KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star

During this election cycle, our major risk of fake news comes from the impeached president. He threatens an election delay, not changed in 240 years.

Why should we change now for political convenience? Without evidence, the president claims risks of mail voting fraud, when seven states regularly vote by mail with a reported error rate of 0.0007%.

Rather than the president, Senate majority leader and inexperienced postmaster general colluding to strangle the U.S. Postal Service to sabotage mail voting, they should be adding funding immediately enable vote by mail. The president must know that included in successful vote-by-mail states is Nebraska, led by Gov. Pete “Masks Optional” Ricketts.

The president forgets he does not own the United States. He is only a temporary public servant, one of more than 300 million shareholder-citizens. His responsibility is to ensure that voting is convenient, safe and expeditious.

Actions to restrict voting are an obstruction to the constitutional rights of citizens of our democracy. If not illegal, obstructive measures are patently unethical, adding to the accumulated disqualifying actions by President Trump.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News