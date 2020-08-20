Letter, 8/21: Fortenberry informed on health care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have known Jeff Fortenberry for 15 years as my representative to Congress. He has always been very responsive to any communication I have sent and has been incredibly open to meeting or discussing issues with me. He has been very accessible.

I have had many conversations with Congressman Fortenberry regarding health care issues. He is very aware of deficits in health care and genuinely cares about access for all Nebraskans. He currently is working to pass his bill making access to insulin easier and more affordable.

Congressman Fortenberry has worked with the Food and Drug Administration to accelerate generic drug approval, which offers lower-cost prescription medication options. He has looked for and offered solutions for insurance options for all, but especially farm families negatively impacted by the Affordable Care Act. He is a proponent of employer-based health insurance with government options for those persons in vulnerable situations.

Congressman Fortenberry has also partnered on efforts addressing Alzheimer’s, the opioid epidemic and ALS. And he is seriously concerned about finding the correct path forward during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

I urge you to get to know and vote for Congressman Fortenberry. I know he is our best choice and will serve Nebraska well.

Kathy Hill, Lincoln

