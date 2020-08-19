Letter, 8/20: Raikes will listen to everyone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Strong families are the foundation of strong communities." -- I couldn’t agree more with the view of Helen Raikes, independent candidate for the 23rd District for the Nebraska Legislature.

As summer vacation for our student population is coming to a close, and schools are announcing their plans to reopen, I am confident in my small community of Schuyler’s unified efforts to continue to meet the needs of families during this unusual and uncertain time.

As a mother of two and counselor in the school district, the collaborative action that was taken to reach out to families through the food pantry, school lunches and our Community and Family Partnership was absolutely remarkable. Seeing our community come together to help one another regardless of racial, ethnic, religious or socioeconomic group was definitely the calm within the storm.

The approach taken in helping provide resources and support for those in need was one that embraced diversity and inclusion throughout. We can all agree that we want our communities to thrive and have numerous opportunities for growth, yet a focus on ensuring all voices of families in the community are being heard is key.