Letter, 8/20: Bolz must stand up to party

Recent reports show that Democrat Joe Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan is similar to New York socialist Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s Green New Deal. After all, AOC is co-chairing a task force on Biden’s campaign to help unify Bernie Sanders “progressives” under Biden.

Democrat Kate Bolz is running for Congress and spends plenty of time throwing rocks at her opponent, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, but is largely silent on her party’s plans. Does Kate Bolz support Biden’s energy plan? During an economic crisis, Bolz should know that Nebraskans can’t afford trillions of dollars in taxes to fund far-left Democrat proposals.

If Bolz wants to portray herself as the moderate alternative to Fortenberry, she should speak up and stand up to the far-left members of her party whose misguided policies would hurt our country.

Joseph Dodson, Lincoln

