You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 8/20: Bolz must stand up to party
View Comments

Letter, 8/20: Bolz must stand up to party

{{featured_button_text}}

Recent reports show that Democrat Joe Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan is similar to New York socialist Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s Green New Deal. After all, AOC is co-chairing a task force on Biden’s campaign to help unify Bernie Sanders “progressives” under Biden.

Democrat Kate Bolz is running for Congress and spends plenty of time throwing rocks at her opponent, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, but is largely silent on her party’s plans. Does Kate Bolz support Biden’s energy plan? During an economic crisis, Bolz should know that Nebraskans can’t afford trillions of dollars in taxes to fund far-left Democrat proposals.

If Bolz wants to portray herself as the moderate alternative to Fortenberry, she should speak up and stand up to the far-left members of her party whose misguided policies would hurt our country.

Joseph Dodson, Lincoln

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, District 1 congressman

 COURTESY PHOTO
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News