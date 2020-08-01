You have permission to edit this article.
Letter, 8/2: Wrong time to take away rights
Letter, 8/2: Wrong time to take away rights

Proposed abortion restrictions hit snag in Nebraska

Nebraska state Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln listens in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, as lawmakers debate her bill that would ban dilation and evacuation abortions, a second-trimester procedure that opponents refer to as "dismemberment abortion." (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik

As COVID cases climb and economic uncertainty rocks Nebraskans, the Legislature spent Wednesday afternoon debating a vague, technically flawed and constitutionally dubious bill -- LB814 -- that represents one step in a larger effort to chip away at people’s rights to reproductive autonomy.

Reproductive rights are intrinsic to individuals’ economic welfare, especially for those in marginalized communities. To attempt to erode those rights during public health and economic crises is nothing short of cruel.

It serves as punitive action against people who are faced with already heart-breaking decisions. We can look to studies that show restricting abortion does not lead to fewer abortions; it leads to desperation and utilization of risky and unregulated procedures.

If the Legislature is truly interested in reducing abortions, it should consider more effective policies aimed at reducing unplanned pregnancy and fostering the economic and social well-being of future families. This can include implementation of effective sex education, reduction of barriers to contraception access and introduction of economic programs to support those who choose to start a family.

Michael Petik, Lincoln

