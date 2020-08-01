Letter, 8/2: Wrong time to take away rights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As COVID cases climb and economic uncertainty rocks Nebraskans, the Legislature spent Wednesday afternoon debating a vague, technically flawed and constitutionally dubious bill -- LB814 -- that represents one step in a larger effort to chip away at people’s rights to reproductive autonomy.

Reproductive rights are intrinsic to individuals’ economic welfare, especially for those in marginalized communities. To attempt to erode those rights during public health and economic crises is nothing short of cruel.

It serves as punitive action against people who are faced with already heart-breaking decisions. We can look to studies that show restricting abortion does not lead to fewer abortions; it leads to desperation and utilization of risky and unregulated procedures.

If the Legislature is truly interested in reducing abortions, it should consider more effective policies aimed at reducing unplanned pregnancy and fostering the economic and social well-being of future families. This can include implementation of effective sex education, reduction of barriers to contraception access and introduction of economic programs to support those who choose to start a family.

Michael Petik, Lincoln