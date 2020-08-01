Letter, 8/2: Risk dial should be transparent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Director Pat Lopez were asked during their July 21 press conference for specifics on thresholds for the metrics that can cause their COVID-19 risk dial to move, but that part of the question was unfortunately never answered.

Meanwhile, the Pandemic Recovery Acceleration Model produced by UNMC uses similar dials with the same color coding scheme, but theirs has well documented benchmarks and thresholds. As we all know, the mayor's risk dial currently has us firmly in the orange zone, but over the past few weeks, the PRAM has had us in the yellow and often near or even slightly into the green.

Maybe orange is indeed warranted at the moment (or maybe not), but why exactly should we trust the mayor's risk dial over the hard and fast numbers of the PRAM?

Previously, if one believed the risk dial to be overly arbitrary or not accurate, it could simply be dismissed as such, but now the schools are closely aligning their reopening plans to it, which affects all of us directly.

In other words, the mayor's risk dial has now taken on great power, and with that power comes a great responsibility to be far more transparent about what exactly causes that needle to move.

Darren Furasek, Lincoln