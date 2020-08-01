Letter, 8/2: Ricketts doesn't want tax reform

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don Walton article, (“Slama–Palmtag legislative battle ignites Republican fireworks,” June 30) combined with Gov. Pete Ricketts' continued rhetoric of no new taxes, confirms, to me, the governor has no interest in achieving, and regards with extreme repugnance, any holistic, meaningful, sustainable property tax reform for small businesses, farmers and ranchers.

This is especially true if reform entails tax changes to his unearned income, capital gains, interest or dividends.

With no defined revenue source other than “state's historical average of increasing revenues,” Sen. Lou Ann Linehan’s LB1106, as amended by AM2870, confirms Ricketts' attempt to force public-schools into bankruptcy while, as often suggested, expanding regressive sales taxes on Nebraska’s lower income working households to pay for any property tax reform.

This personal agenda, I believe, is the motivation for Gov. Ricketts issuing the “Go after Janet (Palmtag) hard” command to Nebraska’s Republican Party.