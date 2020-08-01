Letter, 8/2: Nothing 'stupid' about spring football

Steve Sipple wrote "... forget the spring football discussion. It's beyond stupid," ("As difficult college football decisions near, confusion is understandable," July 29). After seeing MLB cancelling games, NBA practicing in "bubbles," schools postponing the start of classes and the huge economic impact the loss of Husker football games has on Lincoln and Nebraska, what is stupid about spring football?
Typically, we start our season in warm temperatures and end it in cold temperatures. Why not reverse this and bring our players back for preseason training in mid-December and begin playing a full 12-game schedule in early February ending in mid-May?
If Husker fans will show up in the thousands for a spring game, I believe they will be excited to be there for a robust home schedule in late winter and spring. The local economy, the loyal fan base and the revenue stream so vitally important to Nebraska athletics would be there, albeit perhaps not as grand as in the fall.
I suspect there are some "beyond stupid" reasons for this not happening, but I sure would like to see them articulated by our athletics director. College athletics are governed by traditionalists who are very reluctant to think out of the box, but these are different times with different problems requiring different and innovative thinking and solutions.
I predict there will be no fall college football season and can't understand why the powers aren't willing to recognize this and move to a new model. Our best hope is a vaccine for the fall/winter timeframe, and they should be looking at a strategy that accommodates that.
To suggest playing in a 20% capacity stadium (Ohio State) or not permitting tailgating (Illinois) is ridiculous. Time to start looking beyond next week, or month and finding a realistic solution beyond this fall.
Bob Bockrath, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!