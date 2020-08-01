Letter, 8/2: Nothing 'stupid' about spring football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Sipple wrote "... forget the spring football discussion. It's beyond stupid," ("As difficult college football decisions near, confusion is understandable," July 29). After seeing MLB cancelling games, NBA practicing in "bubbles," schools postponing the start of classes and the huge economic impact the loss of Husker football games has on Lincoln and Nebraska, what is stupid about spring football?

Typically, we start our season in warm temperatures and end it in cold temperatures. Why not reverse this and bring our players back for preseason training in mid-December and begin playing a full 12-game schedule in early February ending in mid-May?

If Husker fans will show up in the thousands for a spring game, I believe they will be excited to be there for a robust home schedule in late winter and spring. The local economy, the loyal fan base and the revenue stream so vitally important to Nebraska athletics would be there, albeit perhaps not as grand as in the fall.