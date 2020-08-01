Letter, 8/2: Mask mandate will make us all safer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A huge thank you for our safety and health go to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, city and county health experts and a large portion of our businesses.

Because mouth and nose coverings will now be worn by all when public health is risked, thousands of our community members will not be as afraid to leave their homes to attend gatherings and businesses. As a result, people will be able to spend more money thereby helping our economy.

It will also allow our first responders and essential workers to have more protection. (I am sorry this does not include being able to feel safe doing government business and services in person.)

Some people’s disregard for protecting health or lives of all others the past five months has made it very difficult to feel and be safe. Thousands of our county’s citizens will now have their freedom to function increased by having this requirement in place. It takes everyone to do their part.

Thank you for your common sense. Thank you to all who continue to encourage this temporary bit of sacrifice in order to let everyone stay safer.

Teri Hlava, Lincoln