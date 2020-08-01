Letter, 8/2: LPS plan has a fatal flaw

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many are critical of, skeptical about and frightened by Lincoln Public Schools' plan to fully open schools, on schedule, with in-person attendance to the greatest extent possible. I am one of them and have joined in fervently trying to stop it.

That said, let’s be fair. It was a monumental undertaking. Personal sacrifices have been made by many while working on it. Many of those are (like myself) teachers, former teachers, friends and family of teachers, and parents or relatives of kids who will be in school. They are in an unenviable, daunting, impossible position.

Their plan is huge, deep, reasonably organized and edited, professional and full of clarifications on myriad levels, while still allowing for rapidly changing pandemic conditions. All schools are grappling with this, and I have seen few examples of districts with an arguably better plan. Still, there is no way it could have made everyone happy or fully satisfied anyone.

Irrespective of those defenses, the plan has an overriding, fatal flaw. Literally fatal. It is based on an unconscionably flawed premise: that having schools fully open, for whatever reasons, is more important than the safety of those who will be in them.