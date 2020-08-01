Letter, 8/2: Let kids learn without fear

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Having digested the LPS plan, it seems well intentioned but does not rely on current data to make the best policy decisions.

First, the mask hysteria has to stop, especially for children. How many people have actually read the World Health Organization’s publication on the matter? They unequivocally state that there is no direct scientific evidence that wearing a non-medical mask by the general public has any effectiveness in preventing infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

They do state there may be instances when a mask may make sense, but they also provide a long list of negatives. Studies have shown that with young children, improper use of masks may actually increase the risk of infection. It is impractical to expect kids to wear masks during the school day. Many schools are not requiring it.

Second, there is growing consensus around the world that young children have a low level of infection risk and do not pass it on to other kids or adults. In fact, among kids, COVID-19 seems to spread far less than influenza. Kids also have an exceptionally low risk of death as detailed in the CDC numbers just published last week. So far, in the age group of 5-14 years old, only 16 kids in the U.S. have died of COVID-19.