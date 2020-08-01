Letter, 8/2: Leaders not doing enough

Last Wednesday, Nebraska had the third-highest Rt value of any state in the U.S. The Rt is a key measure of how fast the coronavirus is spreading.
Meanwhile, the seven-day average case count in Lancaster County is three times a threshold of 50 cases per million people per day, a University of Nebraska Medical Center threshold to establish when it would be safe to begin at least partially opening schools for in-person learning.
According to UNMC, case counts exceeding this threshold indicate uncontrolled substantial community incidence (their red zone).
Yet, LPS plans to reopen schools on Aug. 12 with in-person learning. LPS claims it can open safely because the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department risk dial is at “orange.” The risk dial does not appear to be as cautious or objective as the zones used by UNMC. While the Health Department has taken actions to slow the spread of coronavirus, large in-person graduations were allowed to proceed for high schools in Lincoln last weekend.
Meanwhile, Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to focus on hospital bed and ventilator availability while interfering with local government measures that actually prevent transmission. If this were a war, would we believe a leader who said we are winning because we have enough stretchers for the wounded and dying? What if this leader said that while it was a good idea for soldiers to wear helmets, they should not be forced to do so by their captain?
While unfortunate, I think the only red zone that the Huskers – and the rest of us – will be in this fall is the UNMC coronavirus red zone. And while you may be tempted to blame your neighbor or neighbor’s college-age son, the responsibility to control the spread of coronavirus lies equally, if not primarily, with our state and local leaders.
Nick Steinke, Lincoln
