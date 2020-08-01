Letter, 8/2: Leaders not doing enough

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last Wednesday, Nebraska had the third-highest Rt value of any state in the U.S. The Rt is a key measure of how fast the coronavirus is spreading.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average case count in Lancaster County is three times a threshold of 50 cases per million people per day, a University of Nebraska Medical Center threshold to establish when it would be safe to begin at least partially opening schools for in-person learning.

According to UNMC, case counts exceeding this threshold indicate uncontrolled substantial community incidence (their red zone).

Yet, LPS plans to reopen schools on Aug. 12 with in-person learning. LPS claims it can open safely because the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department risk dial is at “orange.” The risk dial does not appear to be as cautious or objective as the zones used by UNMC. While the Health Department has taken actions to slow the spread of coronavirus, large in-person graduations were allowed to proceed for high schools in Lincoln last weekend.