Letter, 8/2: GOP now a party of lemmings

In his farewell address, George Washington said that he did not trust political parties because they will eventually put the party before the country. That is exactly what we are experiencing today.
We have been electing five representatives to Washington, D.C., who run on the catch phrase, "family values," and, after doing absolutely nothing for our state, they become heroes.
This has to stop. Not once have we heard our reps standing up and saying, "Black Lives Matter." Especially after what has been going on these past few months. We have laws on the books that go back to 1865. To this day, they mean nothing.
The time is right. As human beings, we need to take advantage of the situation and make these laws more that meaningful. We have to truly make them a part of our lives.
We are supposed to be human beings here. Let's start acting like it. It's apathy at the polls that give us these incompetent representatives.
We have a reality television show host in the White House who lies and makes racist comments, but he ignores the pandemic and the tanking economy. He boasts of defending freedom of speech, yet he will chastise and degrade anyone who disagrees with him.
These five cowardly enablers remain quiet. Their silence speaks loudly of their complacency and complicity. Our president is a bully, and they are afraid of him.
It's time we start choosing candidates who do what is good for our state and for our democracy, not just their personal agendas. This is not the party of Abraham Lincoln anymore. Under the current president, it has become a party of lemmings.
Robert J. Adams, Lincoln
