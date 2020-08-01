Letter, 8/2: Congress must help fund global relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Americans have responded with compassion and generosity to help others during the pandemic. Congress set aside their differences to pass legislation supporting businesses, food systems and families. This is something for which we are grateful.

But what about our neighbors in other parts of the world? If there is one thing this pandemic has taught us, it’s that for better or worse, we are connected. World relief agencies report that unless urgent action is taken, the pandemic will double the number of people facing food crises by the end of the year.

We are asking that Congress provide $12 billion toward a global response to COVID-19, including nutrition programs, global health and economic relief. Less than 1% of our federal budget currently goes toward foreign aid, but even less than that (about 0.1%) has focused on helping low-income countries respond to the pandemic.

We can do better. We hope you will join us in urging our U.S. senators, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, to include support for our neighbors in other countries in the next COVID-19 legislation.

Peggy Hall, Tim Shaw and Liz Zeff, Lincoln