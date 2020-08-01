You have permission to edit this article.
Letter, 8/2: Congress must help fund global relief
Letter, 8/2: Congress must help fund global relief

Americans have responded with compassion and generosity to help others during the pandemic. Congress set aside their differences to pass legislation supporting businesses, food systems and families. This is something for which we are grateful.

But what about our neighbors in other parts of the world? If there is one thing this pandemic has taught us, it’s that for better or worse, we are connected. World relief agencies report that unless urgent action is taken, the pandemic will double the number of people facing food crises by the end of the year.

We are asking that Congress provide $12 billion toward a global response to COVID-19, including nutrition programs, global health and economic relief. Less than 1% of our federal budget currently goes toward foreign aid, but even less than that (about 0.1%) has focused on helping low-income countries respond to the pandemic.

We can do better. We hope you will join us in urging our U.S. senators, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, to include support for our neighbors in other countries in the next COVID-19 legislation.

Peggy Hall, Tim Shaw and Liz Zeff, Lincoln

