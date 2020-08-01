Letter, 8/2: Actually, Ricketts is overbearing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts should be able to define "overbearing." After essentially paying to get the death penalty reinstated and financing opponents to legislators who did not vote his ideology, he should know a lot about overbearing, overstepping, controlling and interfering with government.

The increase in the number of positive cases is the data driven reason for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird mandating masks. The governor probably dodged the question about whether the University of Nebraska Medical Center supported a mandate to wear masks because the majority of medical professionals support wearing masks. This is a medical issue and not a public policy issue.

Both major parties can have overbearing individuals. We lived in Chicago when Richard Daley Sr. was mayor. He wrote the book on being overbearing and controlling. The Ricketts family has close ties to Chicago and may claim the title of most overbearing.

When we moved to Nebraska in 1996, we enjoyed the moderate politicians who seemed to think about what was best for the people regardless of the party line. The party line has become much more important to Nebraska Republicans recently.